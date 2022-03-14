Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis County man awarded $20 million in asbestos suit

By: The Associated Press March 14, 2022

A south St. Louis County man who sued Ford Motor Co. over his exposure to asbestos has been awarded $20 million.

