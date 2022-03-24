Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Western District reins in deadline for Human Rights Commission

Western District reins in deadline for Human Rights Commission

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 24, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District is allowing two employment discrimination suits to proceed, at least for now, despite a new provision of law that exempts religious organizations from the Missouri Human Rights Act.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo