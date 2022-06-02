Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Michael Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels

By: The Associated Press June 2, 2022

Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds.

