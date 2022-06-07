Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Osete named as Secretary of State general counsel

Osete named as Secretary of State general counsel

By: Staff Report June 7, 2022

Jesus A. Osete has been appointed as general counsel to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo