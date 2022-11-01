Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / High court hears if former employee still has workers’ compensation rights

By: Chloe Murdock November 1, 2022

The case of a union worker whose former employer accepted his union referral notice but didn’t re-hire him will hear from the high court whether his prior workers’ compensation claim rights still apply to him.

