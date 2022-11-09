Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland

By: The Associated Press November 9, 2022

Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo