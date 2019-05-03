Quantcast
Sara G. Neill, newly inducted president of The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, is sworn in by her father-in-law, St. Louis Circuit Judge Mark H. Neill, during the BAMSL Law Day luncheon. Photo by Nicholas Phillips
BAMSL inducts new president at Law Day

By: Nicholas Phillips May 3, 2019

Upon receiving the gavel at the annual Law Day luncheon of The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis on May 2, newly inducted President Sara G. Neill called on her fellow members to inject life into the organization — particularly the less active substantive law sections. “Log onto the new website,” Neill encouraged her 300 colleagues ...
