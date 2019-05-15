Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri lawmakers OK limits on local industrial farm rules

Missouri lawmakers OK limits on local industrial farm rules

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press May 15, 2019

A bill that would prevent local officials in Missouri from regulating industrial farms more strictly than the state does is heading to the desk of GOP Gov. Mike Parson, a cattle rancher who seems likely to sign the measure into law. The Republican-led House passed the measure Tuesday on a 103-44 vote. It is directed at ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo