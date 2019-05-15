Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Woman on panel that would review complaints aided lobbyist

Woman on panel that would review complaints aided lobbyist

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press May 15, 2019

A member of a state panel that would have heard appeals of college sex-discrimination cases such as her son's sent her lobbyist husband related background information as he worked to change Missouri law in favor of the accused, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The emails, obtained through an open-records request, show Audrey Hanson McIntosh ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo