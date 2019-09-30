Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / China warns US investment curbs would hurt global growth

China warns US investment curbs would hurt global growth

By: Associated Press September 30, 2019

China warned that possible U.S. moves to limit investment ties would disrupt the global economy following a report the Trump administration might be considering options including removing Chinese companies from American stock exchanges. The foreign ministry appealed to Washington to "meet us halfway" and resolve disputes amid a tariff war that threatens to depress global economic ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo