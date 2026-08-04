Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Blanche clears key nomination hurdle after deal wins senators’ vote

By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, Reuters//August 4, 2026//

Home>National News>

Blanche clears key nomination hurdle after deal wins senators’ vote

Acting U.S. Attorney General Blanche’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be attorney general, in Washington

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be attorney general, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2026. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Blanche clears key nomination hurdle after deal wins senators’ vote

By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, Reuters//August 4, 2026//

Listen to this article
Summary

Todd Blanche cleared a major hurdle on Tuesday on his path to nomination for U.S. attorney general, as Republicans voted to advance him out of committee on a party-line vote. But questions persist about a deal he said would end President ‘s “anti-weaponization” fund and narrow an agreement giving Trump immunity from audits of past tax returns.

Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer and the current acting attorney general, agreed on Sunday to amend the terms of the fund and the deal in order to win the backing of two holdout Republican senators, although critics say the amendments do not go far enough.

He issued orders that he said ended the fund, and directed that the related tax immunity agreement only barred audits on past tax returns of Trump, his son and their family business. The agreement, though, allows for tax audits on future tax returns.

“You even have conservatives coming out and saying these are not worth the paper they are drawn on,” Senator Cory Booker said at Tuesday’s hearing. “We got nothing. No guarantees whatsoever that this slush fund still can’t go forward. We got nothing that the president of the United States can’t cheat on his taxes and have no accountability.”

The holdout senators, and , said on Monday they were pleased with the agreement and would vote to advance Blanche’s nomination through the Judiciary Committee, arguing Blanche could offer stability to the department. Approval by the committee clears the way for a Senate confirmation vote later this week.

“Given this agreement with Mr. Blanche, I expect the department to live up to this in future litigation,” Cornyn said at Tuesday’s hearing, thanking Blanche for being willing to work with him and Tillis to find a solution.

Tillis echoed Cornyn’s sentiment, and said both Democrats and Republicans have politicized the to go after their perceived enemies of the opposing side.

“I thought the fund was an insult,” Tillis said. “It’s been rescinded, and I am satisfied.”

Critics called the deal Blanche struck a “farce,” arguing it does not prevent Trump from resurrecting the fund later and does not resolve the ethics of Trump’s administration shielding him from tax scrutiny. Some called on Republicans to pass legislation that would explicitly bar the fund from being revived and end Trump’s tax protections.

The dispute over Trump’s tax immunity and the $1.8 billion stems from a settlement of Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS.

The fund is meant to support people who claim they have been unfairly prosecuted for their political activities, and could benefit Trump allies who have ⁠said they ​were targeted by the federal government for their involvement in the ​January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

‘Real commitments’

Critics have called it a Republican slush fund and noted that Trump’s personal lawyers did not sign off on Blanche’s order to end it, even though the original settlement requires approval from all parties to make any changes. Trump’s lawyers have not publicly commented on the matter.

The Justice Department and Blanche have refused in court to say the weaponization fund could never be resurrected, and Trump has repeatedly said how much he loves the idea of the payouts.

“The cop-beaters fund can easily be revived with a new DOJ order the day after Mr. Blanche is confirmed,” said Senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Indeed, the president himself has telegraphed his plan.”

Durbin also alleged Blanche committed perjury during his confirmation hearing by claiming he did not tell Durbin that the fund was a mistake, though Durbin says Blanche did, setting a possible foundation for an investigation should Democrats retake the Senate this fall.

The Judiciary Committee postponed its confirmation vote last week after Cornyn and Tillis demanded written proof that the fund was dead and the tax immunity deal would be scaled back.

The demands from Cornyn and Tillis, who said they represented views held by fellow Republican senators, were among the highest-profile Republican revolts against the president in his second term.

, an advocacy group which is suing over the fund, sent a letter Monday asking the DOJ to declare the program permanently canceled but has not yet received a response.

Under Blanche’s leadership, the Justice Department has prosecuted Trump’s perceived enemies while upending long-standing norms of the department’s independence. Blanche also oversaw the release of files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Republican lawmakers have also praised Blanche over declining crime numbers.

Tags: John Cornyn, tax immunity, Todd Blanche, Thom Tillis, Donald Trump, Senate Judiciary Committee, Administrative Law, weaponization fund, Justice Department, Senator Dick Durbin

Related Articles

Related Content

Logos of Gilead at the company’s booth at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, on November 6, 2025.

California Supreme Court affirms no duty to innovate for drugmakers in Gilead case

The California Supreme Court ruled drugmakers like Gilead have no duty to develop safer drugs, dismissing negl[...]

August 4, 2026
FILE PHOTO: New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks to the media in Norfolk, Virginia, U.S., October 24, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo

States sue over Trump policy of sharing benefits data with immigration authorities

A coalition of states sued to block a Trump administration policy sharing data on low-income families receivin[...]

August 3, 2026
FILE PHOTO: Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Sandoz settles antitrust claims with 43 U.S. states for $450 million

Sandoz agrees to pay $450 million to 43 U.S. states and territories to resolve antitrust litigations over gene[...]

August 3, 2026
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Illustration/File photo

Drugmakers, retailers must face ‘maximum strength’ claim in decongestant false ad litiga...

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived claims against drugmakers and retailers over 'maximum strength' [...]

July 31, 2026
FILE PHOTO: Kalshi logo appears in this illustration taken April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

New York sues Kalshi, says its prediction markets are illegal gambling

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Kalshi, alleging its prediction markets violate state gambling la[...]

July 31, 2026
Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and medical advisor to several U.S. presidents, attends a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 29, 2026. Anthony Fauci declined to answer questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment at Rand Paul-led US Senate COVID hearing

Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, declined to answer questions at a Senate hearing[...]

July 30, 2026

Special Sections

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Legal Tech

See All Legal Tech News

Top stories

See more news