Negligence: FELA-Jury Instructions-Negligence Per Se

By: Staff Report October 14, 2019

Where a former locomotive engineer claimed that the railroad was negligent for providing loose cab seats that failed to protect him from excessive shock and jarring, which resulted in significant back injuries, the trial court’s refusal to give a proffered verdict director on the negligence per se theory was error, so the judgment for the ...

