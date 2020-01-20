Quantcast
IMF: Low rates and reduced trade tension to aid world growth

By: Associated Press January 20, 2020

Low interest rates and reduced trade tensions will likely buoy the global economy over the next two years and help nurture steady if modest growth. That's the view of the International Monetary Fund, which foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021. The international ...

