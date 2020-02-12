Quantcast
Domestic Relations: Parenting Plan-Equitable Distribution and Maintenance Award

By: Staff Report February 12, 2020

Wife appealed from the trial court’s dissolution judgment as to the parenting plan, maintenance award, equitable distribution and award of attorney fees in favor of husband. Where wife’s brief failed to comply with the requirements of Rule 84.04, wife failed to overcome the presumption of correctness in the trial court’s judgment. Judgment is affirmed. Simanis v. Simanis (MLW ...

