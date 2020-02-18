Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Criminal Law: Assault-Jury Instructions-Sudden Passion

Criminal Law: Assault-Jury Instructions-Sudden Passion

By: Staff Report February 18, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for assault in the first degree, the trial court erred in refusing to instruct the jury on second-degree assault based on sudden passion because the instruction was supported by the evidence, so the cause is remanded for a new trial on two counts, and the remaining points on appeal ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo