Jill Morris named U.S. magistrate judge

Jill Morris named U.S. magistrate judge

By: Staff Report March 6, 2020

Jill Morris has been selected as the newest U.S. magistrate judge for the Western District of Missouri. She will fill the position previously held by Judge Matt Whitworth, who died in October. Morris has served as the director of the Western District’s Mediation and Assessment Program since 2013. Previously, she practiced with Ogletree Deakins and was ...

