Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Jury Instructions-Propensity Evidence

Criminal Law: Jury Instructions-Propensity Evidence

By: Staff Report March 11, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his convictions for statutory sodomy and victim tampering, the trial court did not plainly err in instructing the jury on the first-degree statutory sodomy counts, and there was no violation of the defendant’s right to an unanimous verdict, and the judgment is affirmed because even though the court plainly erred in ...

