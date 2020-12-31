Quantcast
Foundation offers award to assist prosecutors with loan repayment

By: Staff Report December 31, 2020

The St. Louis Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Missouri Prosecuting Attorney Outstanding Service Award, which will provide up to $50,000 for federal and institutional educational loan repayment to an eligible assistant prosecuting attorney in Missouri.

