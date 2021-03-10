Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / LSEM receives $25K grant for education services

LSEM receives $25K grant for education services

By: Staff Report March 10, 2021

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has received a $25,000 grant from the Bayer Fund to support free legal support services for low-income families with children who need special education services.

