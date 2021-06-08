Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / CARnival for CASA to be held June 12

CARnival for CASA to be held June 12

By: Staff Report June 8, 2021

Kansas City attorneys Kelle Gilmore, Christine Blegen and Dan Blegen are serving as honorary co-chairs of the CARnival for CASA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo