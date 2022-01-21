Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Both sides accept verdict in fatal Illinois bridge crash

By: David Baugher January 21, 2022

Illinois jurors awarded $500,000 to the family of a 5-year-old girl killed while riding in a truck as it crossed the Mississippi River. 

