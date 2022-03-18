Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Minnesota public defenders may strike over workloads and pay

Minnesota public defenders may strike over workloads and pay

By: The Associated Press March 18, 2022

Public defenders are poised to go on strike as early as Tuesday across Minnesota, where unionized attorneys say they've been pushed to the brink by routinely high caseloads that have become unmanageable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

