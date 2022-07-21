Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
17 apply for Southern District vacancies

17 apply for Southern District vacancies

By: Staff Report July 21, 2022

Six women applied to the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District’s two vacancies, and no applicants self-reported as minority applicants.

