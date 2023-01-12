Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Husch Blackwell names Missouri partners as practice leaders

By: Staff Report January 12, 2023

Husch Blackwell has named partners Jon Giokas of St. Louis as leader of its real estate, development and construction business unit and Michael Hargens of Kansas City as the leader of the commercial litigation team.

