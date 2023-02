Joseph Lambson has joined Clayton law firm Margulis Gelfand as a partner.

Lambson represents clients in complex domestic relations cases and regularly serves as guardian ad litem on behalf of children in family court. Lambson was a founding partner of Coulter Lambson in Clayton before joining his current firm.

Lambson earned his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 2009.

