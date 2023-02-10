Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List 2023: Booker T. Shaw

Booker T. Shaw Thompson Coburn, St. Louis

Booker Shaw has remained influential since leaving the bench in 2009.

As a partner at Thompson Coburn, Shaw’s cases range from a credit card company’s tax refund to a juror’s nondisclosure and its effect on a $19 million wrongful death verdict.

Shaw earned his law degree from Catholic University of America in 1976 before launching his career at the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission. He went on to work at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office before he joined the St. Louis City Circuit Court bench in 1983.

He was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District in 2002, and he served as chief judge from 2006 to 2007. He retired from the bench to join his current firm as a partner.

In 2016, Shaw was on a task force that worked to reform the state’s municipal courts. He also chaired a group of retired judges that reviewed the death penalty over inmate Marcellus Williams.

