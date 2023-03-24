Unemployment Compensation: Untimely Appeal-Rules of Appellate Briefing

Claimant appealed the commission’s decision to affirm the judgment of the appeals tribunal, which found that claimant lacked good cause to file an untimely appeal from the denial of his application for unemployment compensation.

Where claimant failed to challenge the reasons for the dismissal of his claim and failed to comply with the rules of appellate briefing, the court dismissed the appeal for claimant’s failure to preserve any issue for review.

Appeal is dismissed.

Thompson v. Special School District of St. Louis County (MLW No. 79606/Case No. ED110852 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Quigless, J.) Appealed from Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. (Dorsey Thompson, appellant pro se) (Ross A. Kaplan, for respondent)