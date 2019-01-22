Quantcast
Two become partners at Graves Garrett

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

Lucinda Luetkemeyer and Dane Martin have become partners at Graves Garrett in Kansas City, effective Jan. 1. Luetkemeyer recently rejoined Graves Garrett after serving as general counsel to Gov. Eric Greitens, where she served as chief legal officer for the executive branch. Prior to her government service, Luetkemeyer worked at the firm from 2015 until joining ...

