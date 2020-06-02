Quantcast
Hagan joins Graves Garrett in KC as litigation associate

By: Staff Report June 2, 2020

Cody Hagan has joined Graves Garrett in Kansas City as an associate focusing on general and complex commercial litigation as well as appellate proceedings. Prior to joining Graves Garrett, Hagan was an attorney in private practice focusing on general commercial litigation with experience in shareholder litigation, commercial contracts, personal injury claims and employment disputes. He previously ...

