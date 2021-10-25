Quantcast
Stevens named to Eastern District

Stevens named to Eastern District

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 25, 2021

In an appointment that came nearly as quickly as the one that created the vacancy, Gov. Mike Parson on Oct. 22 appointed Cristian M. Stevens to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

