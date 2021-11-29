Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List: Brian Walsh

Brian Walsh represents debtors, secured lenders, asset purchasers, and other interested parties in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, receiverships, workouts, and distressed transactions.

