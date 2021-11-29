Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List: Norman Rouse

Norman Rouse has lived in the Joplin area his entire life. He practices consumer bankruptcy under Chapters 7 and 13, business bankruptcy under Chapter 11, and farmer and farming business bankruptcy under Chapter 12, and home foreclosures. 

