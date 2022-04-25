Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jefferson City agrees to reinstall Confederate stones

Jefferson City agrees to reinstall Confederate stones

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2022

Jefferson City has agreed to reinstall two paving stones that contained a reference to a Confederate general to settle a lawsuit filed after the stones were removed, according to attorneys in the case.

