Lindenwood University settles COVID online classes lawsuit

By: The Associated Press May 12, 2022

Lindenwood University in St. Charles will pay $1.65 million to nearly 6,000 students who were moved to online classes in the spring of 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

