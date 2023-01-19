Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Verdicts & Settlements 

Man rear-ended by mail truck recovers for injuries from U.S. 

$226,663 judgment

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 19, 2023

A federal judge ordered the U.S. government to pay more than $226,000 in damages to a man who was injured in a crash with a mail truck.

