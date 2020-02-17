Quantcast
Don't Miss
New Partners 2020
NEW PARTNERS 2020: Listed by firm Firm Name Title Practice area City Law School Promoted or lateral Armstrong Teasdale Maureen Bryan Equity Partner* Litigation, mass tort and catastrophic loss, health care and life sciences St. Louis Washburn U Promoted Daniel Burke Equity Partner* Real estate, public finance St. Louis Wash U Promoted Steve Foristal Equity Partner* M&A, corporate law, antitrust St. Louis SLU Promoted Jim Heinen Jr. Equity Partner* Intellectual property, patent law, higher education St. Louis U of Maryland Promoted Travis Kearbey Equity Partner* Litigation, employment and labor St. Louis Vanderbilt Promoted Christopher ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints
Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo