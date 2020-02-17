NEW PARTNERS 2020: Listed by name
Name
Firm
Title
Practice area
City
Law School
Promoted or lateral
Albus, Jacque
Husch Blackwell
Partner
Private wealth
St. Louis
SLU
Promoted
Ankrom, Derek
Spencer Fane
Partner
Litigation and dispute resolution
Springfield
MU
Promoted
Armendariz, Sarah
Dentons
Partner
Real estate
Kansas City
Wash U
Promoted
Ast-Gmoser, Robyn
Thompson Coburn
Partner
Intellectual property
St. Louis
Chicago-Kent
Promoted
Avery, R. Thomas
Capes Sokol
Shareholder
Commercial, construction and debtors’ rights
St. Louis
Wash U
Lateral
Ayanaw, Alemayehu
HeplerBroom
Partner
Asbestos, premises, products liability, toxic tort
Edwardsville, IL
Wash U
Promoted
Babel, Tina N.
Carmody MacDonald
Shareholder
Trusts and estates litigation, corporate litigation, Title IX
St. Louis
U ...
Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time. To inquire about group subscriptions for your organization, contact Joseph Owens
If you feel your login credentials are being used by a second party, contact customer service at 877-615-9536 for assistance in changing your password.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Forgot your password?
Related