New Partners 2020
NEW PARTNERS 2020: Listed by name Name Firm Title Practice area City Law School Promoted or lateral Albus, Jacque Husch Blackwell Partner Private wealth St. Louis SLU Promoted Ankrom, Derek Spencer Fane Partner Litigation and dispute resolution Springfield MU Promoted Armendariz, Sarah Dentons Partner Real estate Kansas City Wash U Promoted Ast-Gmoser, Robyn Thompson Coburn Partner Intellectual property St. Louis Chicago-Kent Promoted Avery, R. Thomas Capes Sokol Shareholder Commercial, construction and debtors’ rights St. Louis Wash U Lateral Ayanaw, Alemayehu HeplerBroom Partner Asbestos, premises, products liability, toxic tort Edwardsville, IL Wash U Promoted Babel, Tina N. Carmody MacDonald Shareholder Trusts and estates litigation, corporate litigation, Title IX St. Louis U ...

