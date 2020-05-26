BAMSL volunteers provide help for the hungry

Volunteers from the Women in the Legal Profession section of The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis gathered May 9 at the Gateway Grizzlies Stadium kitchens in Sauget, Illinois to make 2,000 sandwiches for the Step It Up program.

Step It Up, founded by BAMSL member Beth Boggs, assists people who are struggling to obtain food, particularly families of children who cannot rely on school meal programs while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working through BAMSL’s St. Louis Attorneys Against Hunger initiative, bar association member Sarah Bardol recruited volunteers from BAMSL sections and committees as well as the Young Lawyers Division to make sandwiches on Saturdays at the stadium.

Meals are distributed to schools, libraries, food pantries and social service agencies around the region.

Only 10 people may work at a time in each kitchen, and volunteers observe social distancing guidelines while wearing masks and gloves provided for their use.