Jury finds Illinois crash unconnected to woman’s neck pain

David Baugher//June 21, 2023

Home>Verdicts & Settlements>

Jury finds Illinois crash unconnected to woman’s neck pain

Image of a brown judge's hammer and block on a black surface

Depositphotos.com image

Jury finds Illinois crash unconnected to woman’s neck pain

David Baugher//June 21, 2023

Despite an admission of negligence by the defendant, a federal jury awarded no damages to a woman who claimed neck pain in the wake of a rear-end collision on Interstate 64.

“The big question in the case was whether or not she was injured and, if so, to what extent were the injuries related to the accident,” said attorney Brian McChesney of Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion.

McChesney represented defendant Jeffrey Gershman in connection with his February 2019 traffic accident with plaintiff Teresa Neville in St. Clair County, Illinois. Neville claimed she would need a cervical fusion to relieve neck pain she alleged was caused by the crash.

However, according to McChesney, Neville’s difficulties requiring chiropractic treatment and hydrocodone went back for nearly two decades. McChesney argued the issues were not caused by the crash.

“When we looked at the six months prior to the accident, she was using terms in talking to her doctors that were pretty much the same as after,” he said.

McChesney said there was very little dispute over the facts of the crash itself and his client acknowledged fault.

Emery Reusch of Brown & Crouppen, who represented the plaintiff, did not return a request for comment.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

Defense verdict (out of state)

Motor vehicle collision

Venue: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

Case Number/Date: 3:21-cv-131/March 9, 2023

Judge: Reona Daly

Plaintiffs’ Experts: Eric Sincoff, St. Louis (neurosurgery)

Defendants’ Experts: Donald deGrange, St. Louis (medical)

Last Pretrial Demand: $150,000

Last Pretrial Offer: $100,000

Insurer: State Farm

Caption: Teresa Neville v. Jeffrey Gershman

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Emery Reusch, Brown & Crouppen, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Brian McChesney, Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion, St. Louis

F

Related Content

Law books (Law Cases) on a shelf

Jurors side with dentist in open margin dispute

Christian County jurors held a dentist not liable for a patient’s complaints about a dental crown and bridge[...]

June 20, 2023
Gavel

Settlements address higher taxes on brokerage payments

A Kansas City federal judge approved class action settlements in separate, similar lawsuits on behalf of TD Am[...]

June 16, 2023
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Jury finds for student who alleged abuse by teacher

Jackson County jurors awarded $950,000 to a seventh grader who claimed she was fondled by an adult after class[...]

June 15, 2023
Jury box

Jury finds for evicted woman denied her personal property

A St. Louis County jury awarded just over $170,000 to an evicted woman after her landlord refused her attempts[...]

June 14, 2023
Gavel and Books

Doctor not at fault for woman’s unwilling move to nursing home

Jurors in Clay County decided that a doctor did not act negligently in writing a letter that helped get an eld[...]

June 13, 2023
court gavel on $100 bills

Man settles for $4M after leg is crushed by machine

A man whose leg was crushed between a piece of industrial equipment and a wall reached a $4 million settlement[...]

June 13, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news