Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Admission of Self-Defense Evidence During Sentencing

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Admission of Self-Defense Evidence During Sentencing

By: Staff Report March 24, 2023

Appellant appealed the denial of his motion for post-conviction relief. Respondent argued that the trial court erred in refusing to permit the admission of evidence or argument relating to self-defense during appellant’s sentencing hearing, which appellant contended violated his due process rights.

Where pleading guilty to murder constituted a waiver of the right to litigate the issue of self-defense, the trial court did not err in its rulings, which did not prevent appellant from admitting the evidence and statements he wished to present.

Judgment is affirmed.

Courtney v. State (MLW No. 79614/Case No. WD85114 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Round, J. (Justin Ortiz, Kansas City, for appellant) (Kristen Shively Johnson, Jefferson City, for respondent)

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo